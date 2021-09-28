Steve and Alicia Cogswell of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Jason William Cogswell, at 7:22 a.m. on September 14, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Jason weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his brother Alex.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Ginger Harrington of Groton, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Diane Button of Bethlehem, N.H. and William Cogswell of Berlin, N.H. Paternal great-grandmother is Patricia Whigman of Berlin, N.H.
