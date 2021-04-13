Alex Spaulding and McKenna Wales of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Jaxon Rae Spaulding, on April 2, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Jaxon weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He joins his brother Grayson Spaulding.
Maternal grandparents are Jaime Wales of Lyndonville and Gregory and Heather Wales of Redmond, Or. Maternal great-grandparents are Cindy and Michael Rice of Lyndonville.
Paternal grandparents are Christine Spaulding of Lyndonville and Douglas Spaulding of Lyndonville.
