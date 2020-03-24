John and Elizabeth Abbott of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Johnothan Aaron Abbot, at 9:13 a.m. on March 18, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Johnothan weighed 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Samuel Aaron Bora and Angela Bora of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Wendy Bora of South Wheelock, Vt. and Harold and Georgia Newland of Sheffield, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are John H. Abbott and Amanda Palmer Strong of Maine. Paternal great-grandparents are Bruce and Julie Smith of Lyndon, Vt., Betty Palmer of Waterville, Me. and Penny and Sonny Thomas of Farmington, Me.
