Lane Sanderson and Tariyn Brooks of Sutton, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Kaydence Anne Marie Sanderson, at 10:04 p.m. on July 16, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Kaydence weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her brother Karson Sanderson.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Brooks of Sutton, Vt. and Scott Brooks of East Haven, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Brown of Lyndonville, Vt. and Alan Sanderson of East Burke, Vt.
