Kennedy Jane Howard is Born

Kennedy Jane Howard

Spencer and Meagan Howard, of Hardwick, Vt., announced their daughter, Kennedy Jane Howard, was born on Dec. 22, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Kennedy weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21¼ inches long.

She joins siblings Mallory, age 5, Brody, 3, and Grady, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Jane Simpson, of Merrimac, Mass. and Rick Newland, of East Burke, Vt.

Kennedy’s paternal grandmother is Janet Howard, of Hardwick, Vt.

