Thumperlee Sr. and Jennifer Marcy of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Kenneth Robert Russell Marcy, at 11:05 a.m. on May 23, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Kenneth weighed 8 pounds, 3-1/2 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long. He joins his brother Thumperlee Robert Russell Marcy Jr.
Maternal grandmother is Carol Chase of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Gail Ball of Lunenburg, Vt. and Buddy Ball of Lunenburg, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Marcy of Kirby, Vt. and David Chapin of Kirby, Vt.
