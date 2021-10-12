Jeremy and Jenna Lawrence of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Kenzie Lynn Lawrence, at 4:28 a.m. on September 30, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Kenzie weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brothers Cooper and Kace Lawrence.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon and Mike Weld of Enosburg Falls, Vt., and Ernie and Judy Brouillard of Bridport, Vt. Maternal great-grandmothers are Shirley Brouillard of Bridport, Vt. and Betty Norris of Monkton, Vt.
Paternal grandparent is Toni Lawrence of Barnet, Vt.
