Ronald Renna III and Britany Chamberlain of North Concord, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Khloe Renna, at 10:21 p.m. on September 2, 2019 in St. Johnsbury. Khloe weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. She joins her brother Jayden Thomas Renna, age 12, and her sister Kinley Mary Renna, age 1.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Cindy Chamberlain (Nana and Papa) of St. Johnsbury. Maternal great-grandparents are Herm and Denise Chamberlain of St. Johnsbury.
Paternal grandmother is Kathleen Renna of St. Johnsbury. Paternal great-grandmother is Veronica C. Renna of Nashua, N.H.
