Brandon Rios and Shawna Lynn Austin announce the birth of their daughter, Kiara Lynn Rios, at 2 p.m. on July 19, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Kiara weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth Lafond, Donald Austin and Reymon Rios. Maternal great-grandparents are David Austin, Pamela Green and Jeanette Austin. Paternal great-grandparents are Maria Luz Martinez and David Lafond.
