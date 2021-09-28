Brian Lemery and Aiysha Grenier of Derby Line, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Kohn Mitchell Lemery, at 1:21 p.m. on September 18, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Kohn weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
