Alexander Heywood and Gabrielle Rowell of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Koleman Jefferson Heywood at 4:50 a.m. on September 26, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Koleman weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Chad and Allison Rowell of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Rick and Judy Fisher of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Linda Grimes of McIndoe Falls and Henry Rowell of Lyndon.
Paternal grandparents are Justin and Michelle Heywood of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Michele Jones of St. Johnsbury. Paternal great-grandmother is Rachel Kittredge.
