Kylian and Poppy Bertolini Are Born

Dylan and Courtney Kozlowski Bertolini of St. Johnsbury, Vt., joyfully announce the birth of Kylian Cook Bertolini and Poppy Scout Bertolini. Kylian and Poppy were born March 17, 2023 and join big brother Enso, who has welcomed his brother and sister with open, loving arms.
Maternal grandparents are Rico and Colleen Kozlowski of Waterford, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Claire and Matthew Cook of Havertown, Pa. and the late Richard and Olga Kozlowski of Nanticoke, Pa.
Paternal grandparents are Kate and Martin Bertolini of West Danville, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Enso and Joan Bertolini of West Danville, Vt. and the late Dorothy Baker of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
