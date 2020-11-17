Travis Royer and Danielle King of Barton, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Landen Emile Royer, at 4:56 a.m. on November 7, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Landen weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He joins his brother Dakota Burdick and his sister Natalie Burdick.
Maternal grandparents are Roxanne Major and Gary Major of Gilbert, S.C.
Paternal grandparents are Rita Royer and James Maxham of Barton and Michael Royer of Irasburg.
