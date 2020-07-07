Sean Lamphear of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Emma LaCoss of Wolcott, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Landon Scott Lamphear, at 4:33 p.m. on June 27, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Landon weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Scott LaCoss of Wolcott, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Jeanette Richardson of Springfield, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Tina and Jeremy Hamel of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Debbie and Jr. Hamel of Woodsville, N.H.
