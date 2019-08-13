Zach Hunter and Rebecca Simpson of Wheelock, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Lane Albert Hunter, at 9:57 a.m. on August 6, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lane weighed 8 pounds even and was 22 inches long. He joins his sister Caylee Hunter.
Maternal grandparents are Holly and Patrick Simpson of Lyndon Center, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Steve and Virginia Locke of Bath, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Cary and Patty Hunter of Wheelock, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Pam Peters of Glover, Vt. and Robert Peters of Kirby, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.