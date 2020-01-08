David and Martha Richardson of Marshfield, announce the birth of their daughter, Lauren Grace Richardson at 8:20 a.m. on December 30, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lauren weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. She joins her brothers Branden, Dylen, Tristen and Christian and sisters Christen and Morgan.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Lisa Mulligan of Marshfield, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Fr. David and Alice Mulligan of Plainfield, Vt. and Daniel and Judith Lloyd of Marshfield, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Dee Machia (Richardson) of Williamstown, Vt. and the late David Lupien of Barre, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Leon and Grace Lupien of Montpelier, Vt. and the late Arnold and Delphia Richardson of Worcester, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.