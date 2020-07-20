Dylan and Brittany Kempton of Peacham, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Leo George Kempton, on July 8, 2020 at 11:09 p.m. Leo weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Deborah Regis of Monroe, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Matthew and Dawn Kempton of Peacham, Vt.
