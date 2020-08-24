Shawn Fontaine and Felicia White of Walden, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Leopold William Fontaine, on August 13, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Leopold weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He joins his four legged brother, Jack.
Maternal grandparents are John Phillips and Lisa Phillips of Groton, N.H., Marie White of Peacham, Vt. and Angela Churchill of Elberton, Ga. Maternal great-grandparents are Don and Janie Churchill of Shelburne Falls, Ma. and Patricia Phillips of Buckland, Ma.
Paternal grandmother is Sally Fontaine of Walden, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Andy and Dolly Fournier of Glover, Vt.
