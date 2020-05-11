Elijah George and Shaina Roystan of Bradford, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Liam Elias George, at 7:02 p.m. on May 1, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Liam weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his brother Lucian George.
Maternal grandparents are Jody Roystan and Saralee Tewksbury of Bath, N.H. Maternal great-grandfather is Jim Roystan of Wells River, Vt.
Paternal grandparent is Leslie George of Wells River, Vt.
