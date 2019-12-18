Cody Richards and Felicia Sweat of Newbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Liam Isaiah Richards, at 8:47 p.m. on December 9, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Liam weighed 5 pounds, 16 ounces and was 17-1/2 inches long. He joins his brother Tyler Webb.
Maternal grandparents are Cecil and Diane Sweat of Newbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Ramona Sweat of Newbury, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Helen Prishwalko and David Richards. Paternal great-grandmothers are Margaret Prishwalko and Elaine Richards.
