Karl Sjolander and Kelly Richardson of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Lila Ann Sjolander, at 12:24 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lila weighed 8 pounds and was 19-3/4 inches long. She joins her brother Henry Liam Sjolander.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Susan Langmaid of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandfather is John Stanley of Concord, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Charles and Kathy Sjolander of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Vera Sjolander of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
