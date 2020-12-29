Lillian Sophia Pope Is Born

Eric and Rachel Pope: Morgan, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Sophia Pope, on Dec. 13, 2020 at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vt.
Lillian weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She joins siblings Ryan, age 2, and Calah Gaiolini, age 19.
Maternal grandparents are Matthew and Helena Wasilewski, of Meriden, Conn.
Paternal grandparents are Patricia and the late Allan DeBlasio of Middletown, Conn., and Dr. Frederick and Jean Pope, of Rocky Hill, Conn.
