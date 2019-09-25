Lincoln Nathanael Hale Is Born

Lindsey Bresnahan and Nate Hale of Danville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Lincoln Nathanael Hale, on Aug. 28, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lincoln weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 23 inches long. He joins sister Ariella Bergeron, 9.
Maternal Grandparents are Margaret and Mike Bresnahan of Lunenburg, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Reta Bresnahan of Lunenburg, Vt.
Paternal Grandparents are Dianah and Tim Hale of St Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.