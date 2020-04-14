Christopher Rivers and Amber LaBrecque of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Logan Mackay Rivers, at 3:10 p.m. on April 2, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Logan weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. He joins his sisters Harper, Torri and Jasmyn.
Maternal grandparents are Rosemary Issac of Homer, Mi. and David LaBrecque of Lebanon, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Chris Rivers of Littleton, N.H. and Julie Rivers of Sheffield, Vt.
