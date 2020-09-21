Micaela and Ian Newland, of Dayton, Ohio, announce the birth of their son, Logan Michael Newland, on July 27, 2020, at Soin Medical Center in Dayton.
Logan weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His maternal grandparents and great-grandparents are Jodi & Gerard Gingue, Lyndonville, Vt. the late Michael Lynch of Marshfield, Mass., John & Judy Hill of Marshfield, Mass., Suzanne Gingue, Lyndonville, Vt., and the late George & Mary Lynch of Marshfield, Mass.
Paternal grandparents and great-grandparents are Marion & Brent Newland, Sheffield, Vt., the late Clifford & Dorothy Berry, Sheffield, Vt., and Winston & Loraine Newland, West Burke, Vt.
