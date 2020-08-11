George Martin and Caitlyn Leiviska of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Luna Bee Gail Martin, at 9:03 p.m. on July 29, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Luna weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18-3/4 inches long. She joins her brother Benjamin Sayer Martin.
Grandparents are Sandra Leiviska and Marie Tournaud of Wa. Aunts and uncles, Kendra Fuller and Chris Fuller of Vermont. Uncle Morgan Leiviska of Wa. Aunt and uncles Sara and Charlie Brooks and Andrew Brooks.
(0) comments
