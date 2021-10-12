Mark Tolliver and Jasmine Bookwalter of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Lydia Misty Tolliver, at 10:50 p.m. on October 7, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Lydia weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and was 22 inches long. She joins her brothers Jacob and Mark II and sisters Amanda and Delilah.
Maternal grandparents are Misty Bentley of Panama City, Fl. and Wayne Bookwalter of Huntington, Pa. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Glenn Bentley of Mercer, Pa. and Melvin and Diane Bookwalter of Hesston, Pa.
Paternal grandparents are the late Ronald and the late Carolyn Tolliver of Lily, Kentucky. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Lilian and the late George Forti of Harlan, Kentucky and the late John and the late Esther Tolliver of Harlan, Kentucky.
