Mabel Anne Cox is Born

Cody Sayers and Jen Cox of West Burke, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Mabel Anne Cox, at 7:44 on July 21, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Mabel weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cindy Mcgovern of Conway, N.H. and Kevin Sayers of Sandwich, N.H.

Paternal grandparents are Frank and Camille Cox of Raleigh, N.C. Paternal great-grandmother is Gwen Cathey of Matthews, N.C.

