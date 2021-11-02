Anthony Valdez and Jessy Pelow of Waterford, Vt. announce the birth of their daughter, Maci Kaye Valdez, at 2:26 p.m. on October 22, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Maci weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long. She joins her sisters, Haley Marie Valdez and Hannah Lynn Valdez.
Maternal grandparents are Lee and Sindi Barcomb of Waterford, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Freda Badurski of Waterford, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Fred Valdez of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Katy Valdez of Danville, Vt.
