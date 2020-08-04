Robert and Shelby Pennypacker of Peacham, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, MacKenzie Daniel Pennypacker, at 2:11 a.m. on July 30, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt. MacKenzie weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Moses and Brandy Roy. Maternal great-grandparents are Bruce and Catherine Roy and Frederick and Rhonda Lakin.
Paternal grandparents are Chad and Trish Pennypacker. Paternal great-grandparents are Jane Lyon of Waterford, Vt., Robert Pennypacker of Otter Creek, Fla. Paternal great-great-grandmothers are Patricia Powers of Waterford, Vt. and Phyllis Pennypacker of Otter Creek, Fla.
