Mackenzie Evelyn Martin is Born

Michael and Katherine Martin of Sheffield, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Mackenzie Evelyn Martin, at 6:43 a.m. on July 27, 2021. Mackenzie weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brother Daniel and her sister Abigail.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Melissa Potter of Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H. Maternal great-grandmothers are Nancy Potter of Wentworth, N.H. and Patricia Steere of Citrus Springs, FL.
Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Rebecca Martin of Wheelock, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Ed and Audrey Richardson of Sheffield, Vt., Peter and Rita Martin of Wheelock, Vt. and Barbara Martin of Lyndonville, Vt.
