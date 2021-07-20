Madelyn Marie Hodge is Born

Cody Hodge and Kayla Blanchard of Orleans, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Madelyn Marie Hodge, at 6:35 a.m. on July 11, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Madelyn weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. She joins her brother Maverick Leon Hodge.
Maternal grandparents are Kenricka Blanchard of North Troy, Vt., and Joseph Rollo of North Troy, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Paul Hodge of Orleans, Vt. and Heather Hodge of Ohio. Paternal great-grandparents are Janice Deslandes of Lima, Oh. and Lionel Deslandes of Lima, Oh.
