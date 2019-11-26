John and Macaela Houde of Passumpsic, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Marceline Charlotte House, at 1:20 p.m. on November 19, 2019 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Marceline weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Gregory Reising of Columbus, Tx. Maternal great-grandfather is Charles Reising of Columbus, Tx.
Paternal grandparents are David and Tina Houde of Barnet, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Marcelle Houde of Barnet, Vt. and Duane and Carlene Powers of Island Pond, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.