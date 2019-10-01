Mark Edwin Tolliver II
Mark Tolliver and Jasmine Bookwalter of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Mark Edwin Tolliver II, at 8:41 a.m. on September 24, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Mark weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He joins his brother Jacob Tolliver and his sisters Amanda Tolliver and Delilah Tolliver.
Maternal grandparents are Misty Bentley of Panama City, Fl. and Wayne Bookwalter of Huntingdon, Pa. Maternal great-grandparents are Lin Marco of Youngstown, Oh., the late Glen Bentley of Mercer, Pa. and Melvin and Diane Bookwalter of Hesston, Pa.
Paternal grandparents are the late Ronald and the late Carolyn Tolliver of Lily, Ky. Paternal great-grandparents (all deceased) are George and Lillian Forti of Harlan, Ky. and John and Esther Tolliver of Knoxville, Tn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.