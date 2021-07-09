Our hearts are heavy as we share the passing of our loved one, Marybelle Deos Sicard of Barton, Vermont on June 25, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Born Aug. 12, 1924, to Rose (Brown) Deos and Dewey Deos Jr., Marybelle was predeceased by husband, Roger Sicard, both her parents, and three younger siblings: brothers, Charles Donald Deos and Francis Deos, sister, Joan Deos Cote.
She is survived by three sons; Paul Sicard and wife Marsha, Alan Sicard and wife Janice, Richard Sicard and wife Jean; an uncle, Kenneth Brown, aunt, Dorothy Clarey Perron and sister-in-law Geraldine Peck Deos. Grandchildren; Jason Sicard, Shannon Sicard Alexson and husband Timothy, Shane Sicard and wife Julie, Jody Sicard, Laurel Sicard Grenier, Nathan Sicard and wife Kinsley. Several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews.
Marybelle’s greatest joys in life were her family, St. Paul’s Church, and St. Paul’s School where she worked numerous fundraisers and cooked wonderful meals to provide much needed financial support for the school. Choosing the yearly Christmas tree with her grandson and great-grandchildren was a tradition she looked forward to and continued through 2019. She also loved attending sporting activities and her grand and great-grandchildren until mid-June of this year. She enjoyed trips to area bingos and casinos. She also loved caring for her flowers, gardening and knitting. She was always ready for a good game of Scrabble and any card game and normally won!
A funeral service will be held on July 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Barton, Vt. A committal will take place immediately following the service at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to St. Paul’s School, 84 St. Paul’s Lane, Barton, VT 05822
