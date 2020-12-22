Kylie M. Kellard and Syrus A. Phillips, of Gilman, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Mason Allen Phillips, on Dec. 15, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
Mason weighed 9 pounds, .04 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michele Kellard, of Danvers, Mass., and John Kellard, of Middleton, Mass. Maternal great-grandparents are David Ouimett, of Danvers, Mass., and Mary Kellard, of Danvers, Mass.
Paternal grandparents are Danielle Daigle, of Rockland, Maine, and Nicholas Daigle, of Lunenburg, Vt., and John Dunham, of White River Junction, Vt.
Paternal great-grandparents are Betty Maresh, of Lancaster, N.H., and Tom Whitney, of Lancaster, N.H.
