Cody Sanders and Brittney Barnes of West Burke, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Mason Ray Sanders, at 7:25 p.m. on October 23, 2019. Mason weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his brother Cree and his sisters Haven and Layla.
Maternal grandparents are Diane Barnes of Lyndonville, Vt. and Raymond Barnes of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandfather is William Sanders of Greensboro, Vt.
