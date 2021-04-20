Mason Thomas Lowell Is Born

Ryan and Hayley Lowell, of Waterford, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Mason Thomas Lowell, on March 22, 2021 in Littleton, N.H.
Mason weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kurt and Shelley Colby of Lunenburg, Vt. Mason’s maternal great-grandparents are Edward and Doreen Dowland, of Norththumberland, N.H.
On his father’s side, Mason’s grandmother is Sandra Lowell of Waterford, Vt., and his great-grandmother is Ruth MacDonald, of East Concord, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.