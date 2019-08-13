Paul and Jill Allen of Island Pond, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, May Ronnie Anne Allen, at 9 p.m. on August 6, 2019 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. May weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18.75 inches long. She joins her brothers Coy and Owen.
Maternal grandparents are Wade Warner and Loni Ely. Maternal great-grandfather is Donald Glover.
Paternal grandfather is Dale Sinopoli.
