Jeremy Davis and Samantha Greenwood of Derby Line, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Maya Natalie Davis, at 8:12 a.m. on October 19, 2019, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Maya weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. She joins her brother Jaxon Davis.
Maternal grandparents are Danny and Pamela Greenwood of Derby Line, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Valarie Ashman of Canada, Priscilla Simpson and the late Silas Simpson of Orleans, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Rose and John Frost of Northwood, N.H. and the late Paul Davis of Auburn, N.H. Paternal great-grandparent are the late Muriel Church of Chester, N.H. and the late Pearl and Sylvia Davis of Chester, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.