Mike Wood and Rebecca Koelnych of Kirby, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, McKinley Lin Wood, at 8:18 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. McKinley weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19¾ inches long. She joins her brothers Finnley Wood and Kelton Wood and her sister Margo Dwyer.
Maternal grandparents are Doris and Mike Koelnych of Walden, Vt. Maternal great-grandfather is Camille Riendeau of Woonsocket, R.I. Maternal great-grandmother is the late Pauline Riendeau of Woonsocket, R.I.
Paternal grandparents are Linda Wood and Dennis Wood of Kirby, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.