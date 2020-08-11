Shawn Straffin and Wendy Mitchell of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Judith Straffin, on August 2, 2020. Mia weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long. She joins her sisters Eva Thomas, Aubree Thomas and Eleanor Straffin.

Maternal grandparents are Jackson and Kathleen Mitchell of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Jackson and Della Mitchell and Robert and Joyce Drummond.

Paternal grandparents are Linda Walsh of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and George Straffin of Duxbury, Ma. Paternal great-grandparents are George and Eleanor Straffin and Whitney and Margurite Walsh.

