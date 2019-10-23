Michael Alexander Britch
Anthony Britch and Cassidy Vaillancourt of Wheelock, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Michael Alexander Britch, at 1:23 p.m. on October 14, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Michael weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandmother is Cecile Hoffman of Springvale, Me. Maternal great-grandparents are Marjorie and Danny Vaillancourt of Springvale, Me.
Paternal grandparents are Heather and David Britch of Wheelock, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Nancy and Bob Van-Vliet and Shirley and Alton Britch.
