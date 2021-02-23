Ryan and Julie Brittell, of Portsmouth, N.H. announce the birth of their son, Miles Joseph Brittell, on Feb. 13, 2021 in Portsmouth, N.H.
Miles weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert (Bud) and Jill Quast of Granby, Conn. Maternal great-grandparents are Leonard Quast of Granby, Conn. and the late Patricia Quast. Also, the late Joseph and Dorothy Ratcliffe.
Paternal grandparents are James and Karin Brittell of W. Burke, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Arnold and Leannette Suokko, New Ipswich, N.H. and Shirley Brittell, of Freeport, Maine and the late Clarence Brittell.
