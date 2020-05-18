Dustin and Sierra Collins of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Mya Jamee Collins, at 9:34 p.m. on May 12, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Mya weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her sisters Aaliyah Collins and Peyton Collins.
Maternal grandparents are Shawn and Heather Perkins of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandmother is Heidi Collins of Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.