Jason and Mercedes Edgar of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Myles Xavier Edgar, at 11:21 p.m. on December 18, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. He joins his brother Gryffin Edgar.
Maternal grandparents are Roland and Mary Duprey of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Jack “Wendell” Cassady and Dorothy Cassady.
Paternal grandparents are Charlie Haff of Passumpsic, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Barbara LeMoine of Punta Gorda, Fl. and Helen and Jerry Fisher of Attleboro, Ma.
