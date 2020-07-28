Christopher Forthun and Samantha Jeffrey of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Nathaniel Roger Forthun, at 10:25 p.m. on July 16, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Nathaniel weighed 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces and was 19¼ inches long. He joins his brother Thomas and his sisters Elizabeth, Esmaire and Jasmine.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy and Stephen Jeffrey of Stockett, Mt. Maternal great-grandmother is Sandy Thurston of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Sheila Forthun of West Burke, Vt. and Kimberly and Jeff Linn of Lyndonville, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Vern and Donna Forthun of West Burke, Vt.
