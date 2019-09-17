Crystal Bradford and Angel Garcia of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Nikolai Elijah Falcon Bradford, at 4:41 a.m. on September 11, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Nikolai weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his sisters Ariella Canterbury and Leah Hebert.
Maternal grandparents are Priscilla Bradford of Lyndonville, Vt. and Susy Garcia Cuevas of Florida. Maternal great-grandmother is Patti Davis of Harrison, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.