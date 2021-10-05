Esaco Burton and CaCeirra Armbrister of Cabot, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Novea Aleeyah Bluu Burton, at 8:21 p.m. on September 26, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Novea weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins her sisters Amyra Mariella Alyse Simmons and Emma Burton.
Grandparents are Wendolyn and Carlos Simmons of Charlottesville, Va., and Michelle and Tyrone Burton of Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica.
