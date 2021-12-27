Dale Frattaroli and Ted Benoit of Wheelock, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Oliver Snow Frattaroli-Benoit, at 11:48 p.m. on December 18, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Oliver weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen Frattaroli of Stamford, Ct. and the late Barbara Frattaroli of Stamford, Ct. Maternal great-grandparents are Jane and Max Frattaroli and Joan and Ed Gillespie.
Paternal grandparents are Norman Dale Benoit of Orleans, Vt. and Dina Carol Miller of Craftsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.